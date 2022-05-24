Georgia filmmaker releases short film about mental health

Pamela Perrine has been making short films since she moved to Watkinsville about six years ago, and now her latest effort is available for public viewing on YouTube. “The Journeyman,” which Perrine directed and wrote, was previously screened at four film festivals. One of the reasons she wants the short film available now is because May is national Mental Health Awareness Month.

The film “deals with childhood trauma and not being believed, which is one of the problems in mental health — how patients are not believed and how they are misdiagnosed,” she said. “The Journeyman” stars Jay Mohr, who has been an actor since 1992 and had roles in movies such as “Jerry Maguire” and the television series “The Cleaning Lady.”

See more here.