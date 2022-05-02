Georgia offers big filmmaking incentives, how about other states?

Georgia may be known for being one of the biggest international airline hubs in the nation, but another industry is becoming a profitable industry for the Peach State.

In 2020 alone, despite worldwide production shutdowns, Georgia still managed to produce 234 TV and film productions.

Georgia was the first state to develop a “best practices” outline during the COVID-19 pandemic for TV and film production, an effort created by the Georgia Film Office.

Some popular productions filmed in Georgia include “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and “Black Panther.”

Creating a film is one of the most expensive expressions of art, with the average short film costing $700 to $1,500 per minute to make. Of course, feature films cost even more.

Many times, movies are financed from various sources such as bank loans, private financing, and grants. Becoming familiar with tax credits can help save productions money, making a large film project a bit more attainable.

Giggster researched filmmaking incentives state-by-state—from minimum spending per production to resident and nonresident tax incentives—and listed 10 of the states that are most financially beneficial to the filmmaking industry. Incentives in each state may include TV, commercial, or music video productions, which were taken into account when building this list. See more here.