GFA and Atlanta Technical Offering Introduction to Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development

The Georgia Film Academy and Atlanta Technical College Continuing Education are offering Introduction to Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development (GFA 1500) this summer and fall! Registration is now open through their portal – open to anyone!

This course is the first step in earning a Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development Certification. This coursework is recognized by production companies, studios, networks and entertainment businesses providing opportunities of employment in Georgia’s growing Entertainment Arts industry and across the nation. Introduction to Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development (GFA 1500) partners with Skillshot Media and Axis Replay to provide students with basic skills and insight to support running an esports tournament event. It also offers exposure to numerous career paths within the esports industry and provides an introduction to one of the fastest growing industries in the state.

The last class in the certification also provides an opportunity to intern and gain hands-on learning in esports and/or game development facilities, under the personal advisement of industry experts.

For more information on the course and Georgia Film Academy certifications, visit GFA’s website here.