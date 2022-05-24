Make-A-Wish brings Georgia teen’s film dream to life

A Georgia teen got to see his film dreams come true thanks to the help of Georgia’s Make-A-Wish organization.

At just 17-years-old Zach Breder is a filmmaker whose life hasn’t always been the easiest.

Breder was born with Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome, a rare congenital heart defect.

They found his heart condition when I was pregnant. So we knew before he was born that he would need surgery,” Zach’s mom Valerie Breder said. “In fact, he had surgery when he was 48 hours old.”

The condition prevented him from doing a lot of activities.

“He was never allowed to participate in sports, never allowed to jump on the trampoline, he wasn’t allowed to get over exerted for probably 10 or 11 years until they finally gave him the go-ahead,” Valerie Breder said.

Zach said not being able to do those things forced him to pick up other hobbies, but his love for making films didn’t start the same way as others.

“I just jumped right in with my iPod and would make short videos or fun little clips or whatever. I would film, star, direct and edit them. It was something that came so natural for me,” he said.

The Georgia teen plans to turn filmmaking into a career, and Make-A-Wish Georgia helped him get a head start. See more here.