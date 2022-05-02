Palomino Duck Features composer/pianist Tanya Ostrovsky

From their newsletter that we enjoy so much. Hat tip to Tim and his team.

Our featured composer/pianist this month is Tanya Ostrovsky. She was born in Russia and began her piano studies at an early age. Tanya was a student at the Leningrad Conservatory until the 5th grade. When her family moved to Moscow, her music soared to a different level. Film and TV credits soon came. She had the opportunity to move to Atlanta about 35 years ago. In Tanya’s words, “I came here with only two suitcases and lots of ambition.” She adds, “I am happy to be an American.”

America seemed to be waiting for Tanya as she immediately was flooded with opportunities to perform. She was featured pianist at numerous high-end hotels and lounges in the Atlanta area. Eventually, she was hired to teach musical composition at the Art Institute of Atlanta where she stayed for a number of years.

Tanya sent a demo of “Every Time I See Your Face” to Palomino Duckproducer, Tim McCabe. McCabe and the other Smooth Flight producers, Cheryl Rogers and Trammell Starks, were not only impressed by her song but also by her piano performance. They built the orchestration around it and are thrilled with the result. Please enjoy listening to “Every Time I See Your Face.”