Recycling for the big screen: Savannah nonprofit focuses on sustainability and film industry

The old saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In this case, one man’s trash is a movie maker’s treasure.

Film Biz Savannah takes items from film sets that wrap up in the area and brings them to its warehouse for others to rent out. The environmental nonprofit was established in New York City back in 2008 handed over to now-President Samita Wolfe in 2016. Wolfe opened the doors in Savannah on Earth Day in 2017.

“It’s kind of like a museum but you can touch the stuff,” Wolfe said.

Before getting into film, Wolfe went to Savannah State University for Environmental Science. “I wanted to do something in sustainability so I thought somehow meshing the sustainability with the film industry, there was a need in Savannah where I wanted to come back to,” Wolfe said.

Future filmmakers at the Savannah College of Art and Design spend endless time at Film Biz Recycling.

“They are kind of our bread and butter a lot of the time. They come in super wide-eyed and have never been in a place like this. It’s really cool to see their brains work and figure out how they are going to be able to do their projects,” Wolfe said.

Outside of the warehouse, Wolfe has containers full of props she has collected over the years. Inside, the warehouse is full of just about anything you could imagine. See more here.