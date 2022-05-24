SAG-AFTRA Reaches Tentative Agreement on National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting

On Friday, May 20, SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with major broadcast networks and other producers on the National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting (Network Television Code). The Agreement will now go before the SAG-AFTRA National Board for consideration.

The Network Television Code generates more than $200 million a year in covered member earnings and includes programming in nearly all non-primetime and all non-dramatic primetime television, as well as digital media. Covered programs include morning news shows, talk shows, serials (soap operas), variety, reality, game shows, sports and promotional announcements. Current programs covered by this contract include Good Morning America, Tamron Hall, The Young and the Restless, Jeopardy, Saturday Night Live, The Voice, So You Think You Can Dance, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the Academy Awards and the Super Bowl, to name a few.

The Network Code had been extended since June 2021. Additional details of the tentative agreement will be released following the Board vote at an upcoming meeting.