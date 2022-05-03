Theatre Macon to Produce The Color Purple

Theatre Macon is pleased to announce their stage production of The Color Purple will run May 13 – May 22 at 438 Cherry St. This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, & Stephen Bray which features jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, The Color Purple is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.

The Color Purple will be directed by Theatre Macon’s Artistic Director, Richard Frazier, Music Directed by Jim Penndorf, and choreographed by Pilar Lowden, founder and Artistic Director of Hayiyah Dance Theatre and Theatre Macon board member. Deitrah Taylor will also join the team as Dramaturg for the production, sharing the cultural and historical significance of the book, movie, and film with the production team and community. Featuring local talent, the cast includes Deondria West as Celie, Jalynn Pasley as Shug, Kelley Dixson as Sophia, Erykah Brannon as Nettie, Christen Wynn as Squeak, Trajan Clayton as Harpo, and Charles Davis as Mister.

“It has been amazing to be a part of telling a story as impactful as The Color Purple,” says actress Deondria West. “It’s interesting seeing the bridge and how it’s bringing people from all over to Theatre Macon to unite through this show and this story. I’m excited to see how this story positively affects our community and brings people together.”

Theatre Macon’s featured gallery artist will be painter Kevin “Scene” Lewis. Opening the doors to their educational center two hours before each showtime, Theatre Macon will also provide a marketplace to celebrate and support local, Black artisans. Vendors may apply to participate here. www.theatremacon.com/tickets