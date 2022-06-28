Bennett Thrasher Elects Jeff Call as Managing Partner

Bennett Thrasher, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing certified public accounting and consulting firms, is proud to announce the elevation of Jeff Call to Managing Partner. At the forefront of exceptional growth and expansion for Bennett Thrasher, Jeff will lead the firm through evolution in new markets and services to help the firms’ clients continue to succeed and grow.

“As the founder of our Bennett Thrasher’s Personal Financial Services practice, Jeff has provided strategic financial counsel for our partners and clients for nearly two decades,” said Jeff Eischeid, outgoing Managing Partner of Bennett Thrasher. “His superior client service, collaborative spirit and focus on the firms’ culture will continue to lead the firm and those we serve to new heights.”

As Managing Partner, Jeff will direct the firm’s strategic plan, growth and continue to advance the firm’s culture. He will drive Bennett Thrasher’s key initiatives and vision for the future as the firm continues to explore new markets and expand its services.

“I am honored to step into this position and lead our associates and clients in this role,” said Jeff. “Bennett Thrasher has always operated with a family mindset, and I look forward to focusing on our people by bringing new initiatives and enhanced experiences to the forefront of our operations.”

Jeff has been included on the Atlanta Magazine Five-Star Wealth Manager list every year for nearly a decade. Prior to joining Bennett Thrasher in 2002, he worked for Arthur Andersen and Deloitte as a Manager in their Private Client Services practice. Jeff is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and has also earned the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) designation. In the community, Jeff has been involved in current and past leadership roles in organizations including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Legacy Advisors, Fix GA Pets, the Advisory Board of the Auburn University School of Accountancy, Emory University Planned Giving Council and the Advisory Board of the Atlanta Community Foundation.

Jeff holds a master’s degree in accountancy and a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, both from Auburn University. He is a member of Vistage, the Georgia Society of CPAs, the AICPAs Personal Financial Planning Section and the Atlanta Estate Planning Council.