EUE/Screen Gems Atlanta Studios Expansion Adds 90,000-Square-Feet of Space

An expansion underway at EUE/Screen Gems Studios’ Atlanta campus will add 60,000 square feet of first-class production soundstage space including an additional 15,000 square feet of production office space and 15,000 square feet of mill/support space.

In EUE/Screen Gems’ largest expansion to date, the new spaces will bring the 35-acre Atlanta campus to 335,000 square feet of production space across 12 sound stages. The production space includes areas for set decoration, storage, mills, offices, catering, basecamp, hair/makeup, and wardrobe, totaling 192,000 square feet of stage space, 60,500 square feet of office space, and 82,000 square feet of support space.

“With our latest expansion we are creating a modern studio setting that any production will be excited to work in,” said Billy Stoll, Executive Vice President at EUE/Screen Gems Atlanta. “The new stages, office and support space will accommodate productions of all sizes plus the studio’s proximity to the airport and downtown will secure EUE/Screen Gems Atlanta as an even more desirable filming location.”

EUE/Screen Gems — with more than 50 years of production experience — provides studios and infrastructure for television and feature film clients at its campuses in Atlanta, Wilmington, NC, and Miami.

Expected to be completed in Fall 2022, the three new stages, spacious offices and support space will offer flexibility to clients filming in Georgia. Each of the three purpose-built stages measures 20,000 square feet, with a 40-foot height to grid. Two stages can be combined into one 40,000 square foot space or divided in half by an adjustable wall that is motorized and soundproof. The 15,000 square feet of furnished office space includes 34 offices, eight executive offices, two breakrooms and four production hubs. Combined with the office space and stage space are 10,000 square feet of mill space and 5,000 square feet of catering space creating a condensed, unified footprint for productions.

A leader in production studio space, this is EUE/Screen Gems’ fifth expansion at its three studios, all designed to meet the changing needs of the TV and film production industry over the years. EUE/Screen Gems offers turnkey solutions, including the ability for flexible space to meet production needs such as a motorized, soundproof wall added to Atlanta’s Stages 7 & 8.

“We continually adapt to what the production industry needs,” said Chris Crowder, Vice President of Physical Operations at EUE/Screen Gems. “Flexible spaces, health and safety protocols, best-in-class facilities and team — those are all examples of our commitment to provide top-quality services to our clients.”

More than 30 productions have been staged at EUE/Screen Gems’ Atlanta studios, including “Black Panther,” four seasons of “Stranger Things,” two films in the “Hunger Games” trilogy, the “Divergent” series, multiple seasons of “Raising Dion,” and numerous productions by Netflix.