Georgia-based Greenlight Completes ‘Becoming ANNIKA’ Produced by NBC

“Becoming ANNIKA” – a new documentary produced by NBC Sports in conjunction with the United States Golf Association profiling the life and career of golf icon Annika Sorenstam – will premiere Tuesday, May 10, at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank narrates “Becoming ANNIKA,” which brings viewers on Sorenstam’s journey from her hometown golf course in Sweden to becoming one of the most prolific golfers in history. The film also touches on Annika’s personal life and her foundation work, providing women’s golf opportunities to girls at the junior, collegiate and professional levels.

Click here to watch a preview.

“Watching a movie about yourself, it’s a bit surreal. It’s interesting to hear other people’s perspectives,” said Sorenstam. “Of course, I’ve spoken with my caddie many times and with my kids all the time, but for them to speak when I’m not there, the film just captures it all beautifully.”

The documentary, which began production at the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Sorenstam’s first USGA championship in 13 years, features interviews with members of Sorenstam’s family, as well as influential players, executives and reporters within the game of golf, including:

Parents Tom and Gunilla Sorenstam

Sister Charlotta Sorenstam

Husband Mike McGee

Former caddie Terry McNamara

World Golf Hall of Famers Dame Laura Davies , Juli Inkster and Nancy Lopez

, and Two-time major winner and current golf analyst Dottie Pepper

USGA CEO Mike Whan

Long-time golf reporters Beth Ann Nichols and Ron Sirak

“Becoming ANNIKA” was produced in conjunction with Greenlight Production and GO Agency by an all-female production crew – led by executive producer Staci Green and Emmy Award-winning director Adrienne Gallagher – and marks the latest documentary from GOLF Channel’s GOLF Films division, overseen by Emmy Award-winning coordinating producer Israel DeHerrera.

“When we committed to an all-female production crew, we promised to deliver a film that you couldn’t tell was made by women,” said Gallagher, “but ultimately I think you can. And that’s a good thing.”

“Becoming ANNIKA” will also be shown on the NBC broadcast network on Sunday, June 5, ahead of final round coverage of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica from Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.