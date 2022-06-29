Georgia deputies cast as SWAT team in film with John Travolta shot in Columbus

Law enforcement in Columbus, Georgia, are starring alongside a Hollywood legend in an upcoming film.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said its special response team was cast as SWAT team members in a film starring John Travolta. Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Major Joe McCrea also shared the screen with stars John Travolta and Kristin Davis during filming in Columbus.

“Our Deputies were honored to work with everyone on set and we cannot wait to see the movie when it comes out! Best wishes to everyone involved and you’re more than welcome to visit us any time!” Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said on Facebook.

