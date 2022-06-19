Hanna Brothers Catering Sponsors 2022 SIP

Georgia Production Partnership (GPP) will host their annual summer industry party (SIP) this month. This year’s theme is ‘Taste of Georgia Film Food Festival.’ The event will be held at Areu Brothers Studio located at 3133 Continental Colony Pkwy, Atlanta GA 30331 on Sunday, June 26th from 5 – 9 p.m. Early Bird tickets will be available through June 13th: $50 for GPP members and $75 for non-members.

SIP is GPP’s largest fundraiser. “Our fundraisers are critical to supply the funds we use to pay our lobbyist, educate legislators, and make political contributions to sustain the production tax incentive,” notes Susan Moss, one of GPP’s board members. “After COVID, this event will be the industry’s first chance to come out and celebrate the strength of our market.”

Hanna Brothers, a local company, has signed on as the SIP’s presenting sponsor, and will be providing food for the event. “We have been working with film studios, post-production companies and everything in-between for several years now,” says Sharon Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing. . “The film tax incentive is one of the reasons Hanna Brothers owners, Joe and Jim Hanna, moved the business to Georgia more than seven years ago. In a way being a part of this event is a full circle moment for us.”

The event will feature Performances by Gwen Hughes and The Retro Kats. The group characterizes itself as “the bee’s knees of swing bands bringing back ragtime fun, coupled with fresh takes on more contemporary music.”

Members of GPP are encouraging the public to support the mission of the organization – to raise awareness about the film industry and focus on sustaining Georgia’s film tax incentive.

For over 20 years, the organization has been instrumental in creating programs such as the Camera-Ready program, and the first entertainment coalition responsible for the creation of the Georgia Tax Incentive. GPP serves a critical role in defending these programs and its importance: serving as the voice of Georgia’s film, television, and digital media industry.

“SIP will offer an opportunity to see old friends face-to-face again and make new ones while we raise money and awareness that we cannot get complacent about the foundation of our industry, the tax incentive,” says Moss.

