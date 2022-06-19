Kids Video Connection Presents 15th Annual Atlanta Children’s Film Festival

Kids Video Connection, Inc. will present the 15th annual Atlanta Children’s Film Festival (ACFF) from July 7 – 24, 2022. The ACFF features two weeks of eye-opening and exciting activities, including film screenings and workshops for children, teens, and industry professionals. Showcasing films produced by youth and adult independent filmmakers from around the world, the festival promotes positive, educational, and entertaining children and family-oriented independent productions.

As the film industry continues to grow in Georgia, educational opportunities like this festival are key to training the next generation of filmmakers.

“The ACFF programming aims to expand children’s imaginations, teach media literacy, guide youth in creating their own positive media content, and introduce youth to careers in film and other media,” says Alesia Johnson, ACFF director. “I’m excited that our simple idea to show films that would encourage and inspire youth has grown over the years.”

This year the festival is hybrid with both online and in-person events.

July 7 Animation Workshop — An online animation workshop taught by Emmy-award winner, Allyssa Lewis. She has been teaching an animation workshop in the festival for the last five years.

July 11 -15 Film Camp – This will be a hybrid film camp with a writing class taught by Emmy-Award winning producer, Fran Burst-Terranella. She was one of the first women directors in Atlanta, was instrumental in helping to start the Atlanta Film Festival, served on KVC’s Board for five years, and is now an advisor.

Burst-Terranella says: “I’m excited to see ACFF expanding opportunities for a diversity of children and youth to learn to tell their own unique stories in ACFF’s exciting, inclusive filmmaking workshops. And it’s great to see young people begin to consider pursuing careers in the film, TV and digital entertainment industries.”

July 18 – 24 – Virtual Film Festival – 60 films produced by youth and adult filmmakers from around the world will be screened.

There are some funny, inspirational and eye-opening films in this year’s lineup, including these award-winners:

“Dance or Drive” – A funny film about a ten-year-old boy who must choose between his two passions, dancing or NASCAR driving, while being influenced by family, friends and teachers. This film was produced by comedian and writer, Stephen Sanon.

“Rainbow” – A delightful and color short animated film about two children searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift. They discover that by working together how to create a gift beyond the value of money.

“Dear Mrs. President” – An inspirational short animated film about a little girl with a big dream. The film encourages children to create their own destiny, and boldly pursue their life’s ambition and dreams.

July 23 Film Festival Family Day – This day features several creative workshops at Emory University, 201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta, GA 30322. This event is co-sponsored by the Emory Department of Film & Media. The workshops include acting, storytelling, creating and communicating through puppets, and a media career fair to introduce youth to careers in the film industry.

There will also be a special screening of ACFF’s award-winning shorts and the feature film Trees In Dreams from 1 – 4 p.m.

Many young people see themselves through the lens of negative media which causes low self-esteem, depression and anxiety. Everything we see, hear or interact with on the Internet affects how we all feel. There are challenges in the world, but maybe if more youth saw some positive and happy TV programs and films they would be encouraged instead of depressed.

Johnson adds: “I am thankful to my colleagues who work in the TV & film industries who have volunteered their time to help KVC teach underserved youth in Atlanta.”

The ACFF appreciates the support over the years from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Georgia Council for the Arts, DeKalb Entertainment Commission, Emory University Department of Film and Media, the Tyler Perry Foundation, and South Art.

Prices for the festival workshops and screenings start at $10. For more information about the festival and to register, go to www.kidsvideoconnection.org or call (404) 993-5696