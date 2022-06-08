Motion Picture Association and Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program Welcome First Entertainment Law and Policy Fellows

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP) today announced the inaugural class of the MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship program.

This unique and prestigious one-year fellowship targets high-performing recent college, university, and law student graduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). The fellowship is designed to expand the pipeline and grow opportunities for graduates from diverse backgrounds to enter the entertainment industry.

The 2022 Law Fellow is William A. Davis. Davis is a May 2021 graduate from Howard University School of Law in Washington, DC. The Policy Fellow is Rhyan T. Lewis. Lewis holds a B.A. in Psychology from Spelman College in Atlanta, which she earned with honors in May 2021.

“We are the leading global advocate of the film, television, and streaming industry, representing some of the largest content creators in the world. This fellowship program reflects our commitment to expanding and diversifying the pipeline for talent not only in front of and behind the camera, but also within our association,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “William and Rhyan were selected based on their strong interest in pursuing policy and law in the entertainment industry, remarkable academic achievements and recommendations, as well as extensive community service and dynamic leadership. The MPA and our member studios are thrilled to have them both join us as our inaugural MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy Fellows.”

“No matter what you study in school or what your background is – there are opportunities and a place for you in the entertainment industry,” said Stacy Milner, President and CEO of the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program. “These incredible fellows prove that, and we can’t wait to see the impact they make on the industry as a part of this unique program.”

The MPA-EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship is a ground-breaking one-year program. Fellows will rotate from the MPA’s office in Los Angeles, to its global headquarters in Washington, DC, and conclude the program at one of the association’s member studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony Pictures, or Warner Bros. The fellowship is designed to eliminate barriers to entry into the entertainment industry by providing financial support, paid housing and travel, and a living expenses stipend.

Throughout the year-long program, fellows will gain experience alongside some of the industry’s leading senior-level legal and government affairs executives. In addition to the program’s in-depth, hands-on exposure to various sectors of entertainment law and policy, fellows will go on-site to studio lots and visit top entertainment law firms. They will also interact with other industry professionals and peers at networking and industry-related functions to round out their experience.

Fellows were vetted through a comprehensive, highly competitive process. The Selection Committee responsible for assessing and reviewing applicants, represents executives and leaders from the following organizations: Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA), Japanese American Citizens League, National Hispanic Media Coalition, National Urban League, Native American Media Alliance, U.S. House of Representatives | Office on Diversity and Inclusion, White House Initiative on Advancing Education Equity for Hispanics, and White House Initiative on HBCUs.