Seed&Spark plans to triple its staff before moving from Los Angeles to Atlanta

When Seed&Spark CEO Emily Best taught creative workshops, only a handful of people would volunteer to pitch their projects. That didn’t happen in Atlanta.

When the founder of the film and entertainment startup was teaching a workshop called “Art of the Pitch” in the city, all but 10 people in a room of 125 volunteered their ideas.

“Everyone was excited to show their ideas,” said Best. “I thought ‘Oh, the synergy and creativity here is different.’”

Now, after a decade based in Los Angeles, Best is moving her startup to Atlanta. The relocation is a testament to Georgia’s robust film industry and Atlanta’s growing technology ecosystem.

“When we started working on the intersection of creativity and enterprise, there was no other place we could go,” Best said. “If you think about where there are so many enterprise businesses and a creator community, Atlanta is the only place in the country that has what it has.”

Intersection of inclusivity, tech and creativity

Seed&Spark provides a crowdfunding platform and training to filmmakers to help them promote their work. The company has helped create over 3,100 films and has several Fortune 100 companies in entertainment and finance as clients, Best said.

“The intersection of inclusivity in tech and the creative community makes Atlanta a magnetic place to be a tech startup,” said Joey Womack, CEO of nonprofit Goodie Nation, which helps founders with education and networking. “We’ll see more of these startups move their headquarters here, and more effort will be put into building the hybrid tech and creative community.” See more here.