Special GGDA Meeting July 12

Our July meeting will be held in collaboration with Georgia Tech’s CreateX accelerator and feature David Schulman, one of the leading game industry lawyers in the South.

Schulman, a partner at the Greenberg Traurig law firm, represents some of the leading game developers, VR producers and esports teams in the world. He has offered to meet with devs and answer questions on publishing, software agreements, IP, investors, and more.

This session focuses on startups that have already incorporated and are dealing with the concerns that come with time. If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, please email info@ggda.org