Student Filmmakers Take Top Honors at the 2022 Georgia State University Student Film Festival

It’s a wrap! The School of Film, Media & Theatre capped off the year with its annual showcase, the Georgia State University Student Film Festival (GSUSFF). The festival celebrates student films written, produced and directed by current film and media majors and M.A. production students of the 2021-2022 academic year.

This year’s festival attracted an impressive pool of 103 film submissions totaling nine hours of film footage and screened on-campus over a three-day period. The faculty screening committee — Distinguished University Professor Alessandra Raengo, Professor Daniel Robin and Lecturer Steve Pustay — selected the 90-minute program of 14 final films to compete at the GSUSFF Plaza Theatre program on May 4.

The winners of the 2022 GSUSFF include:

Best Documentary

The Nighttime – Director Patrick Rogers

A playful yet tautly constructed narrative about the filmmaker’s childhood memory of how Michael Jackson’s Thriller, was, at once, a source of inspiration and fear.

Best Experimental

Stubborn Ones – Director Krew Keth

A deeply personal narrative about a childhood memory that haunts the filmmaker, but also an interrogation of how memory functions. The film is made entirely from found footage.

Best Fiction

Terminal 1 – Director Azucena Resendiz

A lyrical and emotionally honest narrative about love, loss and loneliness from a young woman’s POV. The film was made entirely from found footage.

Special Jury Prize

The Polisher – Director Nico Cunningham

A thesis film about unhinged obsession expressed with incredible craft and visual abstraction.

“The GSUSFF Plaza Theater program was very competitive, and I know I would’ve had a difficult time making decisions because all of the films were strong,” said GSUSFF Founder and Director, Professor Daniel Robin.

Professor Robin said the four awards were compelling selections from the guest jurors and film alumni Caroline Rumley and Alex Orr, each with very different filmmaking sensibilities.

Caroline, a former M.A. production student, gravitates toward more experimental documentary filmmaking, with her short films screening at prestigious international film festivals, like IDFA and Sundance. At the same time, Alex is rooted in quirky but somewhat conventional industry narratives, being a producer on the FX series Atlanta, for example.

In addition to winning top honors, each award-winning student filmmaker received a $500 prize and two all-access passes to the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival through the generosity of film alumnus and Plaza Theatre owner Christopher Escobar.

Additional acknowledgments include The Plaza Theater, Atlanta Film Festival, the Atlanta Film Society, and the 2022 GSUSFF poster design winner Chrissi Livingston.

Click here to view the 2022 GSUSFF Plaza Theater films.