48 Hour Film Festival Savannah 2022

Get Ready for An Amazing Challenge!

The weekend? August 12 – 14, 2022

The challenge? To make a film in only 48 hours!

Filmmakers from all over the Savannah, GA area will compete to see who can make the best short film in only 48 hours.

Write, shoot, and edit a short film over the weekend and see it PREMIERE on the BIG SCREEN!

All Welcome! First-timer to Hobbyists to Amateurs to Professionals!

Take your filmmaking to the NEXT LEVEL!

Wherever you are currently in your filmmaking journey, the 48 Hour Film Project is a valuable next step!

•. Make your FIRST film… the first of many!

•. Create a film (or another film!) for your reel

• Practice new techniques — in a low-risk setting

•. Find new filmmaking partners to work with, beginning on a (very!) short-term basis

• Create work to help show off your skills to find that next job!

The winning film will go up against films from around the world at Filmapalooza 2023 (in Los Angeles!) for a chance at the grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 Short Film Corner!

For Information and to sign up please go to www.48hourfilm.com/savannah