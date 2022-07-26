Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the Savannah Film Festival will be in-person

Presented by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the annual festival is filled with cinematic creativity from award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. Each year, more than 63,000 people attend the eight-day festival. The SCAD Savannah Film Festival kicks off with a gala opening night screening and reception, while the rest of the week features scheduled competition screenings, premiere screenings, workshops, lectures, panels, and receptions. The Docs to Watch series, hosted by Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23, presenting the top 10 documentaries of the year. Variety will host the 10 Artisans to Watch and Creative Impact Award this year as well. The festival concludes with a special closing night screening and reception.

The 2021 festival honored Adrien Brody, Aunjanue Ellis, Chris Miller, Clifton Collins Jr., Dylan Penn, Harry Gregson-Williams, Kenneth Branagh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mike Mills, Odessa Young, Phil Lord, Ruth Negga, and Simon Rex. Gala Screenings included Belfast, C’mon C’mon, Cyrano, King Richard, Mothering Sunday, Red Rocket, Spencer, The French Dispatch, The Lost Daughter, and The Power of the Dog.

The festival has become a distinguished stop on the road to the Academy Awards, hosting exclusive screenings, competition films, feature films, documentaries, shorts, animated films, panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, and engagement with SCAD students, at SCAD’s historic theaters and industry-leading studio spaces.

Passes are available for purchase now at filmfest.scad.edu. Lineup will be announced, and individual tickets go on sale, on Oct. 3.