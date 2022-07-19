Clayton State to offer Georgia Film Academy courses

Those looking to launch their careers in the digital entertainment, film and television production industry can set the stage for success through Georgia Film Academy courses at Clayton State University this fall.
GFA certification provides comprehensive knowledge of the film, television, digital entertainment and esports industries coupled with hands-on experience.
Clayton State University course offerings include:
♦ GFA 1000: Introduction to Film & Television Production
♦ GFA 1040: Introduction to Film & Television Post-Production
♦ GFA 1500: Introduction to Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development
“We have created a full ecosystem of entertainment arts workforce training in the state, making the film industry Georgia’s business,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, executive director at GFA. “It’s exciting to walk the halls of our Trilith studio campus and see students from institutions across Georgia learning together in the same classes. We look forward to a new semester of these students pursuing their dreams as they work toward entering what is rapidly becoming a legacy industry for our great state.” See more here.