Education Alert: “ART DEPARTMENT BASICS: WHO DOES WHAT AND WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW”

DATE: 7/23/22

TIME: 10:00am – 1:00pm

LOCATION: Online

INSTRUCTOR: Gillian Albinski

PRICE: EARLY REGISTRATION: $75 Standard/ $60 ATLFS Members — Now until July 11th

STANDARD REGISTRATION: $99 Standard/ $79 ATLFS Members — July 12th to July 23rd (Day of event)

The art department is full of people who are a very important part of making any project look its best. The work they do helps shape the characters, gives the audience context for the story, grounds the actors, and transports us to magical places by taking the words on the page and translating them into real-life physical items and spaces. But what is the difference between a Production Designer and an Art Director? What does a Decorator do that is different from a Prop Master? And how are these terms used differently in films vs. commercials? Come learn the basics of what the art department does and who the people are who work in it. Knowing who does what in the art department is imperative if you hope to be a Producer, Director, AD, or Production Manager. Understanding the difference between an On-Set Dresser and a Prop Assistant can save a lot of embarrassment on set! If you think you might want to work in the art department, this class will help you find your niche.