Entertainment event draws producers, directors to showcase Columbus GA

On July 20th, Columbus showcased their economic, workforce and political structure to producers, directors and entertainment executives at the Chattahoochee River Club. Local and state officials joined local businesses to welcome gaming, music and entertainment leaders to the city.

The Georgia Entertainment 100 event, presented by the Columbus Film Commission, Flat Rock Studios, Hotel Indigo and Georgia Entertainment News, hosted the invite-only affair.

“After a two year hold on our live events, we are happy to welcome you all here to share this special time highlighting Columbus,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment at the event. “Columbus is among the most progressive communities in the Southeast and it doesn’t take long to recognize this when interacting with entities like the Columbus Film Commission and other organizations here.”

Besides the networking, attendees were informed about happenings, trends and issues impacting the entertainment industry from:

Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner

Drew Waters – Actor, Director and Producer

Dr. Dana Gibbons – Columbus State University

Representative and Chairman Kasey Carpenter

Representative and Chairman Richard Smith

Kelsey Moore – Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition

“At this event, producers and directors clearly stated their interest in working here in Columbus. Even more impressive was the number of ancillary business owners that attended from outside the city that showed interest in locating offices here in Columbus,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News.

The event was presented by:

Columbus Film Commission, Flat Rock Studios, Hotel Indigo and Georgia Entertainment News

Partners included: