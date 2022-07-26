Georgia-Lensed Productions Snag 46 Emmy Nominations

Streaming episodic and limited-series productions continue to choose Georgia for hit programming. Evidence came this year in the form of 46 Emmy nominations, including those for Season Four of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which reached an all-time Neilson streaming record for its more than 7 billion minutes of viewing time during the first half of the season. This show, as well Georgia-lensed Netflix hit “Ozark,” each earned 13 Primetime Emmy nominations in July.

These Georgia productions have employed crews and small businesses statewide as part of the well over $4 billion industry that is consistently setting new records.

Check out which programs have a chance at taking home the gold trophy in 2022:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

“Loki” (Disney+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

“Atlanta” (FX)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

“Loki” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding Period Costumes

“The First Lady” (Showtime)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

“Loki” (Disney+)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“The First Lady” (Showtime)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“The First Lady” (Showtime)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

“Loki” (Disney+)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“Loki” (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Supervision

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Jessica Walter (“Archer”)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

“Loki” (Disney+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

“Hawkeye” (Disney+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for Drama Series

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Looking for more things Georgia film? Get a behind-the-scenes look at some of these critically acclaimed series:

Take a Tour of ‘The Staircase’s’ Sustainable Sets

‘Cobra Kai’ Season Three: Finding Vietnam and Okinawa in Georgia

Filming ‘Ozark’ in Georgia

You can also follow the Georgia Film Office on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and check out our list of what’s currently filming in Georgia.