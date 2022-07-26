How to Break into Game Dev and Esports

Game development and esports remain two of the fastest growing forms of entertainment in the world, with Georgia turning into a leading state for both. Join our panel of experts from Hi-Rez Studios, Skillshot Media and more as they share tips and secrets to help you join these amazing fields. Also, game devs will be there to demo their games and get you involved in playtesting!

Speakers include representatives from Hi-Rez Studios, Skillshot Media and more.

When: 6-9 pm Aug. 9

Where: Gwinnett Technical College, Bldg 900 1105. Meet in the lobby

How Much: Free for all!

Streamed: 7-8 pm www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs