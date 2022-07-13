Leading Organizations Join to Show Support for the Entertainment Industry in Columbus

Is Columbus a viable place to film? Is the economic, workforce and political structure in the region strong enough to support a gaming or esports venture? Are there suppliers in Columbus that can handle the needs and complexities of music, film and gaming companies? Yes.

The Georgia Entertainment 100 event, presented by the Columbus Film Commission, Flat Rock Studios, Hotel Indigo, Chattahoochee River Club and Georgia Entertainment News, is set for July 20th. Representatives from all over the state and beyond will be on hand to receive an update on happenings in the region.

To receive an invitation or to support this exclusive event, please contact us here or email Randy – randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com.

Activity in 2022 has been unprecedented in Georgia and in Columbus with content demand ever increasing from all platforms. This, combined with unprecedented activity in the gaming and music sector have created incredible momentum for the region.

Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner, “Columbus is camera and business ready. We have all the services of a first tier entertainment city but the production costs overall can be much less. We are proud to have the support of a diverse mix of local and state partners share in this messaging.”

“I tell people all over the country that Columbus has one of the most progressive government and private sector collaborations that I have witnessed,” says Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “The attendees, supporters and partners of this event illustrate the strong, credible commitment Columbus has to being that next location already with a qualified workforce and strong infrastructure.”

Presented by:

Columbus Film Commission, Flat Rock Studios, Hotel Indigo, Chattahoochee River Club and Georgia Entertainment News

Other Partners include:

Robinson Grimes & Company, P.C.

Ritch Electric Co

TPC

Security Associates of Coastal Georgia

Crafty Apes

Woodward Film

Sapelo Insurance

United Rentals Entertainment

Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition

Bennett Thrasher

PC&E

Herc Entertainment Services

