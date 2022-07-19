One Big Reason Hollywood Hasn’t Begun Boycotting States Over Abortion Access

The Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade puts Hollywood between a rock and a hard place. While some entertainment industry executives may have tried in years past to stay out of the political fray, industry leaders have been spurred to weigh in on issues that talent has started to consider deal-breakers when assessing whether to work on projects with certain partners. Major studios now understand that they risk ostracizing talent — and viewers — by staying silent.

Most major Hollywood companies, including Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, condemned the decision and informed employees that they will cover travel costs to venture out of state for abortions. The Writers Guild of America counted itself as the lone group in the industry to call for boycott filming in states that pass abortion bans, urging employers to “consider the laws of each state when choosing production locations.”

The conspicuous absence of widespread calls to boycott shooting in certain states that have passed and will pass abortion restrictions stands in stark contrast from when many in Hollywood threatened to pull investments from Georgia after it passed legislation in 2019 banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The difference this time around, industry insiders say, is lingering questions of whether ceasing filming in nearly half of the country is even possible, especially in states that collectively hand out billions a year in tax breaks to productions.

Hollywood’s answer to Georgia’s abortion ban, now that it’s poised to go into effect, may serve as litmus test in how the industry will respond to widely adopted laws across several states that have caught the ire of the majority of talent. Studios have said nothing on whether they will follow through with threats to boycott shooting in the state. It appears unlikely. See more at THR.