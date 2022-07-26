Pam Winter Joins Brook Furniture Rental, Servicing Georgia including Atlanta

Pam Winter has joined Brook Furniture Rental and will be working with those in the entertainment industry in Georgia. From their announcement: “What does Pam Winter bring to Brook? Just a wealth of B2B digital marketing know-how and SaaS technology sales experience. With her extensive background in multifamily and commercial property management, working for companies such as Rent. and Respage, she’s partnered with clients in pursuit of solutions that drive business and build lasting customer relationships. She’s also held a number of state- and local-level positions at various associations serving the industry.”

For more information visit their site.