Pennsylvania boosts film tax credit program to $100 million

What’s happening: Pennsylvania’s General Assembly gave the state’s film industry a $30 million boost as part of a delayed $42.8 billion budget approved late last week.

The bump in funding will raise the cap on the state’s film tax credit program to $100 million. Of that, $5 million will be set aside for independent film productions.

What they’re saying: Greater Philadelphia Film Office officials said in a statement that the boost will attract new business “that would otherwise have gone to another state” and give “local filmmakers a better chance to finance their own projects.”

How it works: Pennsylvania offers the credit to productions that spend 60% of their total production budget within the state.

Between the lines: Industry groups and some state legislators had been calling on Pennsylvania to raise the tax credit cap even higher — to $125 million.

What to watch: Industry executives are beginning to navigate post-Roe reversal calls to boycott filming in states with abortion restrictions, particularly those with major tax breaks. Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania, but protections hinge on November’s gubernatorial election. See more.