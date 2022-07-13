Pulitzer Prize winning “August: Osage County” welcomes Atlanta actors back to work and gives back to the community!

Greenlight Acting Studios Presents Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County. With its foray into the Atlanta theatre world, Greenlight will present a compelling new production of Tracy Letts’ prizewinning play, August: Osage County running August 17 through 28, 2022 at the Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody, GA. Acclaimed director Forrest Attaway sits at the helm.

August: Osage County, hailed by the New York Times as “the most exciting new American play Broadway has seen in years” tells the darkly hilarious, deeply touching story of the strong-willed women of the Weston family, whose lives converge when a family crisis brings them back to their Midwest home. With “humor so darkly delicious… you’re squirming in your seat even as you’re doubled-over laughing” (Variety). The Waltons become the Westons.

Taking a turn from their recent roles as the new Grandma and Grandpa Walton in The Waltons: Homecoming, Rebecca Koon and Alpha Trivette (as Violet and Beverly Weston) lead an all-star cast of top Atlanta film and tv talent including Erin Bethea (Fireproof, New Life) in the role of Barbara; Drew Waters (Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad) in the role of Bill, Alicia Kelley (Ozark) in the role of Ivy and Christian Stokes (Doom Patrol) as Uncle Charlie. Director Forrest Attaway makes his Atlanta debut.

Forrest Attaway, a long-time mentee of the great Edward Albee, is an award-winning director, playwright and actor, who’s work in productions of O’Neill’s Moon for the Misbegotten and Mamet’s American Buffalo have won him national critical acclaim. The chance to direct Letts’ August, brings him to Atlanta for the first time. Forrest serves as artistic director for the Kokopelli Theatre, Kansas City, KS. Giving Back, Going Forward.

Greenlight has committed to give back to those represented by the central themes of August: Osage County. “As someone who’s been through recovery myself, I’m able to communicate the need for healing to others.” says Producer Michelle Neil. Dealing with subjects of family trauma, suicide, addiction and mental health, this production will raise money for the Atlanta Recovery Place to aid in local addiction recovery and mental health treatment. L

ooking to the Future. Greenlight has partnered with The Living Room Theatre (TheLivingRoomKC.com), a non-profit theatrical organization based in Kansas City, KS, which helps aspiring playwrights and creators stage their original works. This partnership will support Atlanta’s continued growth as a hub of new, creative works for stage and screen.

August: Osage County Stage Door Theatre 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Performance Dates August 17-28, 2022 Wed-Sat 7:30pm, Sat/Sun Matinee 2:30pm Tickets $40 AugustOsageCounty.com/tickets

Donations toward recovery efforts: AugustOsageCounty.com/support

Connect: Facebook.com/augustosageco Instagram.com/augustosageco

For more information, press material or interviews, contact: info@greenlightactingstudios.com or 470-613-8686