Riot Games reveal Atlanta, Georgia as new location for Worlds 2022 semifinals

Riot Games has announced a change to their Worlds 2022 schedule as the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia becomes the new landing spot for the semifinals in place of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

When the Worlds 2022 cities were revealed, excitement grew in the Canadian League of Legends fanbase as Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena was announced as the battleground for the Worlds 2022 semifinals. While Toronto has never hosted Worlds before, the LCS finals took place there for the 2016 Summer Split.

However, the trip to Toronto will need to wait a little longer after Riot Games revealed that the new destination for that section of the tournament will be at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia due to ongoing challenges of international travel presented by the pandemic.

“We are committed to upholding our tradition of a multi-city Worlds tour despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, and look forward to hosting the 2022 Semifinals at the state-of-the-art State Farm Arena in Atlanta,” said Riot’s Global Head of LoL Esports Naz Aletaha. “This news is no doubt disappointing to our fans and partners in Canada, and we want to sincerely thank Toronto, Scotiabank Arena, and our community for their understanding. We look forward to bringing a major LoL Esports event there in the future.” See more.