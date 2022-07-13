The Africa Film Showcase 2022 Slated for October 20, 2022 in Atlanta

RoadShow Africa is pleased to announce the first annual event for African filmmakers – The Africa Film Showcase. RoadShow Africa is the first platform to offer investors the opportunity to participate in a diverse portfolio of risk-mitigated media projects involving filmmakers from Africa engaging with Georgia.

This inaugural event will be held on October 20, 2022 at the Auburn Avenue Research Library. The afternoon and evening affair will include panel discussions with African filmmakers, government leaders, students and international dignitaries plus a reception with African inspired cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

For more information about attending or sponsoring this event contact us here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-africa-film-showcase-tickets-330339653797

“Together with our partners, it was determined that a premier event would be a great way to further expose African filmmakers to Georgia and opportunities in North America,” said Jim Munson, CEO of RoadShow Africa. “The Africa Film Showcase is a great way to celebrate and recognize filmmakers from the African continent doing incredible film projects.”

RoadShow Africa recognizes and supports the growing number of African filmmakers by representing this talent in the American market to ensure they receive equitable compensation for their work and have access to advanced educational programs, distribution and international collaborations.

The event will include officials and representatives of Nigeria, the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce and other organizations. Saprea, a nonprofit organization focusing on child abuse healing and prevention has been designated as the charity of choice for the event.

For more information about investing, partnering or supporting RoadShow Africa, please email filmlady@gmail.com

Time: 3pm-9pm

Location: The Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Website: www.roadshowafrica.com

