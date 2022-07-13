This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Georgia

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it’s because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, “That’s where I’m from!” every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you’re anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.

Luckily for us, Ranker compiled a list of the most famous movies filmed in most of the U.S. states. So, what’s the most iconic movie to come out of Georgia? They found 2019’s Avengers: Endgame is the most popular movie shot in the Peach State. Here’s what they had to say about it:

As with Citizen Kane, Avengers: Endgame is the sort of spectacle film that was largely achieved on sound stages. Unlike Kane, however, the Russo Brothers’ colossal 2019 hit was filmed primarily in Atlanta, where the considerable majority of its 20-plus predecessors were assembled, as well. As for Endgame‘s claim to the most-famous-film-made-in-Georgia throne, its record-breaking box office performance, coupled with the degree to which Disney’s business model going forward relies on replicating it, certainly make its case.

