World Box Office: Nope was dope at the box office

Nope was dope at the box office. With the Daniel Kaluuya-led horror/mystery/sci-fi debuting at the top, all three Jordan Peele movies, including Get Out and Us, bowed at number one.

The tale of two siblings (Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), owners of “the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood,” who start seeing a mysterious flying object over their ranch, scared up $44 million at the domestic box office.

Also starring Steven Yeun as a former child actor who runs a tourist trap western theme park, Brandon Perea as an electronics store salesclerk who helps the Palmers film the UFO, and Michael Wincott as a cinematographer, Nope opened 31 percent above Get Out and 38 percent below Us.

Nope’s opening figures helped Universal Pictures exceed $1 billion in its North American earnings, following Paramount Pictures as the second studio to hit that mark in 2022.

Universal went all out in promoting Peele’s third horror outing. The studio opened the Jupiter’s Claim attraction, using sets from Yeun’s character’s western-themed park, on the day that it released Nope.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder hammered its way to second place with $22.1 million. Third-ranked Minions: The Rise of Gru added $17.7 million to its 4-week haul which is nearing the $300 million benchmark.

Where the Crawdads Sing, produced by Reese Witherspoon and featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman who grows up by herself in the marshes in the South, is showing box office tenacity. The film adaptation of Delia Owens’ coming-of-age bestselling novel of the same name raked in $10.33 million to claim the fourth berth.

Top Gun: Maverick stayed in the top five with a still-going-strong $10 million. After nine weeks, the blockbuster starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Glen Powell has grossed $635.5 million. The blockbuster sequel has stayed in the top ten since its release.

Comprising the rest of the top ten were, in order, Elvis, $6.3 million; Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, $3.8 million; The Black Phone, $3.4 million; Jurassic World Dominion, $2.85 million; and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, $1.34 million.

Overseas, Nope will not debut until August. So, in the meantime, those chattering yellow creatures grabbed $42.1 million in over 70 territories.

Minions: The Rise of Gru scored especially well in Korea where its animation studio, Illumination, enjoyed its largest debut ever and claimed bragging rights for having the best weekend bow for an animated film in the COVID health crisis.

With a worldwide total of $598.2 million, Thor: Love and Thunder is poised to hit the $600 million global mark. The offshore weekend’s $31.8 million contribution in more than 40 territories tremendously assisted the Marvel Comics superhero movie.

Maverick, still flying high even internationally, cinched another $16.4 million to beef up its overseas total to $647.1 million.

Elvis, fueled by Austin Butler’s acclaimed portrayal of the king of rock and roll, has earned close to $100 million overseas. Worldwide, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic has already hit the $200 million mark.

Elvis has already claimed its title as Warner Brothers’ fourth moneymaker in the last three years.

Those dinosaurs are still stomping around the world. Drawing another $7 million in more than 80 territories, Jurassic World Dominion is roaring to a $555.1 million offshore total and a $920.6 million worldwide cumulative.