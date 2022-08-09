9th Annual ME Film Festival To Be Held in Person​

After two years of going virtual, the ME Film Festival, now in its 9th season, will be held in person Thursday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 25th, 2022. Opening night will include several features, shorts, and a red-carpet event in Eatonton at the Plaza Arts Centre located at 305 N Madison Ave., GA 31024. The 4-day event will also include workshops held at Blackbird Coffee in Milledgeville on Saturday, Sept. 24th, 2022.

“We are so excited to be in person again,” says Jeremiah Bennett, President Chair of the ME Film Festival Board. “It’s been a long two years [of not being in person]and we have some great films and script to share this year.”

The festival has long touted itself as the festival for filmmakers and, this year, organizers are returning to that original concept. “Providing southern hospitality to the attending filmmakers from around the world and of course local Georgia artists has always been the heart of MEFF (ME Film Festival),” notes Director of Programming, Mark Datuin. “The red carpet events, meet and greets, afterparties, indoor and outdoor screenings, and other exclusive fun filmmaker activities, are what our film community has been waiting for.”

The festival will feature 74 films in the following categories: Georgia-based shorts, documentary, comedy, horror, sci-fi, drama, and more. An awards ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 25th at 8p.m. will conclude the festival.

ABOUT ME Film Festival

The ME Film Festival, focused on international collections of story-driven films with unique voices, is created by filmmakers for filmmakers from 68 countries. Events include live screenings, industry panels, after-parties, special filmmaker events, a red-carpet awards show with a Golden Globes style dinner, and a Sunday filmmaker’s brunch at the Old Putnam County State Prison. Visit www.mefilmfest.com for more information.