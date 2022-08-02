Arnall Golden Gregory’s Michelle Davis to Speak at UGA’s Innovation Bootcamp for Creatives

Michelle Davis, AGG Corporate & Finance and Technology associate and member of the firm’s Entertainment & Sports industry team, will lead the intellectual property discussion during the Marketing, Brand, and IP session of the University of Georgia’s fourth annual Innovation Bootcamp for Creatives on October 4, 2022.

The program is a free opportunity for creatives to network, learn the basics of turning their art into their livelihood, and hear from inspirational creatives in the community who have figured it out. Participants will be engaged in activities and pitches, hear stories from panelists and keynote speakers, and get to know community and UGA creative entrepreneurs.

UGA’s Bootcamp program this fall is geared directly to individuals in dance, art, music, theater, and film who want to learn the basics of how entrepreneurial knowledge can help facilitate this goal.

Curriculum topics include:

Mindset

Self-awareness and building successful startup teams

Funding sources

Effective branding, marketing, and communication strategies

Intellectual property

Impactful presentations and pitches

Startups and academic start-ups basics

Customer discovery

Commercialization

UGA will hold the program on Tuesday evenings from September 13-October 25 from 5-8 p.m. Applications will be accepted from July 14-August 9 and can be accessed here.

To learn more, please click here or contact Michelle.