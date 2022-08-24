Blind veteran kayaker shares his passion this week during Columbus film festival

If you are looking for a feel-good story this Friday, we got you one.

Lonnie Bedwell is a 57-year-old blind veteran from Indiana. He was in the Chattahoochee River Friday morning as part of the Nature Now Environmental Film Festival.

The festival offers everything from film screenings to adventure activities.

For Bedwell, it offers a chance to share his passion.

“Sharing my passing that is my passion,” Bedwell said. “When I got introduced to adaptive sports, outdoor recreational sports, it was because of some other blind veterans coming back from overseas and war. And it just built from there, you know. OK, if they can do this we can do this.” See more here.