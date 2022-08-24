DreamHack Returns to Atlanta November 18-20

DreamHack is back! The three-day, immersive, gaming lifestyle festival will return to Atlanta for the ultimate weekend experience for the first time since before the pandemic in 2019. DreamHack Atlanta will take place November 18-20, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center, offering everything gaming under one roof. The “early bird” pricing for tickets starts at $24 for a one-day pass, and $85 for a three-day experience. More details are available at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets.

DreamHack creates an arena where the community can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through the gaming lifestyle experience. Whether festival-goers are admiring cosplay costumes, participating in tournaments, watching pros compete, learning to stream, testing technology at the Expo, DreamHack offers an unforgettable experience.

“We are super excited to bring DreamHack back to the great city of Atlanta,” said Shahin Zarrabi, VP Strategy & Growth at DreamHack. “These last two years of the pandemic have been so hard for so many, but gaming has always brought communities together both online and in person. So it is especially meaningful to bring our event back to Atlanta for the first time in three years. The DreamHack experience truly has no equal — we can’t wait to once again share it with Atlanta.”

Among an array of professional, amateur and collegiate gaming competitions will also be Fighting Game Championships, the beloved and famous Bring-Your-Own-Computer (BYOC) three-day LAN party; Cosplay Championship; Magic: The Gathering Atlanta Showdown; Panels; Indie Games; Expo and much more to be announced.

In addition, the annual Esport Summit will take place ahead of DreamHack Atlanta, punctuating the thriving esports industry in Georgia and beyond. Esports Summit provides global business leaders and educators a comprehensive view of the entire esports ecosystem, including networking opportunities, presentations from industry leaders, and workshops with some of the largest names in the esports and scholastic esports industry.

DreamHack’s 2022 global tour includes a total of 10 festivals in seven countries. DreamHack’s first event since the pandemic was DreamHack Dallas in June — DreamHack has not been to Atlanta since before the pandemic in November 2019.