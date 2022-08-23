Esports event produces $1.78M economic impact on Atlanta

The Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup held on May 6-8, 2022 at the Gateway Center Arena created a $1.78 million economic impact on the Atlanta Airport District Convention and Visitors Bureau. The “May Madness” of college esports also supported 358 jobs and nearly 900 total hotel room nights for the region while welcoming more than 2,600 ticket holders.

Powered by CSMG, ESPORTSU, and Skillshot Media and presented by CDW and Microsoft, CECC was the largest and most inclusive (Division I, II and III schools and Junior Colleges participated) collegiate LAN event ever held. The festival welcomed 64 teams and 480 athletes and coaches who competed in Overwatch (the Overwatch Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup), VALORANT, Rocket League and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

“CECC was driven by the collaboration among our diverse and inclusive partners in traditional sports, tech, gaming, non-profits and consumer brands. We are committed to shaping and scaling a sustainable framework for collegiate esports, and this event set a solid foundation for our student athletes, the fans and brand partners,” said Michael Schreck, CEO of Collegiate Sports Management Group.

CECC sponsorships and onsite activations included Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta FaZe, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Reign, Barbasol (who presented the CECC Smooth Skin Selection Show on May 3), College Park Skyhawks, CTRL – A Meal Replacement, Cxmmunity, Fanaply, Futures First Gaming, Generation Esports, Ghost Gaming, Hawks Talon GC, Init Esports, High School Esports League, HomeTown Ticketing, Init Esports, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), McDonald’s, Neustreet, North America Scholastic Esports Federation, Oakley, PCGz, Skullz, the*gameHERS, U.S. Air Force and Zonebreakers. Fans also enjoyed a recruitment fair, cosplay costumes and local food trucks.

CECC kicked off on May 6 with the red carpet experience where student athletes received their personalized, commemorative CECC jerseys and then officially competed in the CECC tournaments on May 7-8. Atlanta Esports Alliance and AXR Edge hosted an Open House to welcome CECC and celebrate the gaming community in the region.

“Atlanta was honored to host this inaugural national collegiate esports event that employed more than 350 people and unlocked over $1 million in direct economic impact”, said Todd Harris, Chair of the Atlanta Esports Alliance. “Events like the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup, and the enthusiastic support of so many local partners from both inside and outside the gaming industry, continue to advance Atlanta’s reputation as the esports capital.”

CECC crowned Bay State College (Boston) in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Illinois State University in Overwatch®, Northwood University (Midland, MI) in Rocket League and San Jose State University in VALORANT.