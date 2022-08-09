Film festival rolls out red carpet in Albany

Two successful filmmakers came back to their roots on Thursday and film festival organizers hope this inspires others to take their work to the big screen.

From short to feature, you can watch films like “Nine Days A Soldier” at Christian Worldview Film Festival in Albany.

“The Kendrick Brothers, Steven and Alex Kendrick are right here from Albany, Ga. And they’ve been making films out of their church, Sherwood Baptist Church, for many years,” said Phillip Telfer, founder and director of the festival.

Giving young filmmakers a platform to soar is what made Telfer start this film festival. He’s now got help from the creators of award-winning films like “Fireproof,” “Courageous” and “War Room.”

“As we were working on the films, we began to realize that many people were watching the movies resonating with the messages, the storylines and they were wanting to produce Christian films themselves,” said Stephen Kendrick, one of the filmmakers.

The film festival sets 10 core values for the week. One is embracing critique.

“We had a whole session last night about learning how to love people. Whether you’re just loving your crew, as you’re taking good care of them on a set and loving the audience that is sitting in the seats that you want to bless their lives with the art that you’re producing,” said Kendrick.