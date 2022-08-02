Georgia film industry helping Macon grow

Georgia’s film and TV industry is a $4.4 billion a year. That’s according to Governor Brian Kemp; he says that’s their biggest year ever. However, how much is Macon taking in from Hollywood productions?

“‘Zombieland 2’, ‘Fast and Furious’ was here, and ‘Need for Speed.’ So, those are some of the larger ones,” Aaron Buzza says.

Buzza is Visit Macon’s Vice President of Development. He says Macon has four to five significant productions in town each year, generating $4-5 million in TV and film productions.

“It brings more revenue to– in a lot of cases– its restaurants, its bars, its hotels. So, that’s money that’s coming in that doesn’t necessarily have to come from the regulars,” he said.

Buzza explains that Macon will only continue to grow in popularity to film in due to its history and its hospitality.

“I’m having conversations with a couple of productions right at the moment; each production leads us to another opportunity because somebody had a good experience here,” Buzza said.