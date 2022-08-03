Georgia Produced Indie Fantasy / Comedy Series to The Roku Channel

“The Campaign” – a comedy/fantasy series independently produced by Action Show Studios and J&J Productions – is now available to viewers via OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming services The Roku Channel and The Fantasy Network.

“The Campaign” is a series which centers around seven close friends – Rick, Barbara, Henry, Dana, Lee, Preston, and Sid. They have reconnected at their 10-year high school reunion and decide to finish their tabletop role-playing game. The situation becomes too real when a critical fail from a mystical die transports them into their game. Their quest is now to find a way home.

Production on the first five episodes of “The Campaign” wrapped in August 2021. In October of that year, “The Campaign” was selected to be included in the 2021 Stareable Festival in New York City. “We were so grateful to be selected for Stareable,” said series creator Matt Metzger. “Ajay (Kishore) and the team there do such a great job connecting independent series with channels that need content.”

In February 2022, “The Campaign” began streaming on The Fantasy Network. By July, Stareable had arranged for “The Campaign” to become available on The Roku Channel. “This is big for us,” said Producer and Assistant Director Joanna Pasiecnik. “It means our series can reach a wider, more diverse audience on multiple platforms. Which is refreshing.”

In addition to The Roku Channel and The Fantasy Network, “The Campaign” can be accessed via their Patreon page – Patreon.com/thecampaignshow

“The Campaign” producers are Matt Metzger, Josh Warren, Joanna Pasiecnik, Sean Bokelmann, Ravikash Saini, Bill Szabrak, John D. Babcock III and Tom von Dohlen.