Macon Film Festival is back this weekend

It’s lights, camera, action for the 17th annual Macon Film Festival.

The festival starts Thursday, August 18 and continues through Sunday, August 21 with film screenings and events in multiple venues throughout the city.

More than 80 films from around the world will be showcased during the four-day festival, including a documentary about the life of Yogi Berra at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Those who attend will be able to watch independent films and attend workshops.

Macon Film Festival President Justin Andrews says they’re excited to be back in person.

“This year we are back to 100% go for the whole festival,” Andrews said. “So we’re using the Grand Opera House, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Theater Macon and the Douglass to show these films for these four days this weekend.”

Tickets are available for purchase at maconfilmfestival.com.