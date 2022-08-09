Minnesota officials highlight film, TV projects brought by production tax credit

Minnesota’s film production tax credit is bringing millions of dollars in film and TV projects to the state, Minnesota officials announced Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says that the tax credit program, which was created in 2021, has attracted six projects that have been approved and are currently in various stages of production. Each are expected to bring more than $1 million to the state.

“We’re excited to see this tax credit help bring production efforts to Minnesota,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove, in a statement. “These projects positively impact our economy, jobs, and spending at local businesses. And people from around the country can experience the amazing quality of life in Minnesota.”

The projects currently in production include two television series, three feature films, and one set of toy commercials.

Among the feature films, two are being shot in the Twin Cities. One is “Downtown Owl,” an adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s 2008 novel. WCCO captured film crews shooting at various places in St. Paul earlier this year. The film is currently in post-production and will be distributed by Sony Pictures. See more here.