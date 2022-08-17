Minnesota’s film industry welcomes 6 projects after launch of tax credit program

Film crews set up at an old farmhouse in Grant this summer to work on the Signature Films production “Marmalade.” The romantic heist features Camila Morrone, Aldis Hodge, and “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery.

It’s one of the first projects approved under Minnesota’s new film production tax credit program.

“I think out of the gate, it was a small movie but it’s going to be a good movie,” said Anne Healy, the location manager. “This is actually going to be a postcard for Minnesota because we shot at the general store at Marine-on-St. Croix, we were at the drive-in, we were in Stillwater, we were here at the farm, and we were over at Shakopee at a gravel pit.”

Healy met 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at the farmhouse, which she identified as a potential location due to its historic features. The wallpaper, layout and landscape fit the movie's aesthetic.