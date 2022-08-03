PAM Studios Hires New CFO

Atlanta-based PAM (Playa Azul Media) Studios, LLC and Rome PAM Studios, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is excited to announce PAM Studios has hired Martha Parker as its new CFO.

Parker has an MBA from Emory University, specifically the Goizueta Business School, a BS in Commerce-Accounting from University of Virginia, and is a registered CPA. She has more than 30 years of experience as a Big 4 auditor, CPA, and finance executive with an emphasis on Media. She was the VP of Program Acquisitions Finance for Warner Media, specifically the Turner Broadcasting cable networks, from 2007 to 2016 where she led financial valuations for licensed programming investments and sales including the acquisition of television series and films totaling up to $1 billion annually. She provided financial advisory services, collaborated on acquisition scenarios, negotiated strategies with distributors, led the financial analyses on potential joint ventures, and partnered with Tyler Perry Studios on the acquisition of original productions.

“The addition of Martha to our team brings a wealth of knowledge that will enable us to continue to develop new investment opportunities and grow our distribution channels,” PAM Studios CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll said. “Due to our overlapping work with Tyler Perry Studios, our visions for distribution and programming are perfectly aligned.”

PAM Studios has up to a dozen series’ and films in progress including; ‘In My Sights,’ a thriller film, ‘Celebrations with Nirjary Desai,’ a series showcasing luxury, event-planner Desai, and ‘40 Akers & A Brew,’ a series that follows Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots on tour as they road trip to craft breweries across America.

“PAM Studios has a strong financial foundation and a unique value proposition that will enable it to grow alongside the industry both in Georgia and globally,” Parker said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to serve under Maria’s leadership and am optimistic about the studio’s plans for the future. I am particularly excited about PAM’s engagement of young talent to keep projects in Georgia by growing our above-the-line and below-the-line production talent.”

In addition to area high school students, PAM Studios is currently working with colleges throughout West Georgia including Georgia Highlands College and Piedmont College. PAM’s alliance with the Georgia Film Academy assists in creating opportunities for students to work at Rome PAM Studios.

To interview CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll or to interview CFO Martha Parker, contact Minah Thomas at (717) 253-6433. To learn more about PAM Studios and their upcoming projects please visit www.pam-studios.com.