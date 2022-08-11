PC&E Lights Its Future with New Board of Directors & Corporate Officers

PC&E , Georgia’s top provider of equipment to the film industry, today announced a new Board of Directors and slate of corporate officers. These changes position PC&E for growth as the State of Georgia announces record numbers for Georgia’s film and television industry in fiscal year 2022, with $4.4 billion in spending by 412 productions.

The new Board of Directors includes:

Debra Shoaf, Board Chair, Chief Financial Officer at the Atlanta Community Food Bank

Jeff Doud, Board Secretary, Founder & Creative Director, Jeff Doud and Associates

Angela Ham, Chief Financial Officer, PC&E

Jerry Pece, First Assistant Director, Directors Guild of America

Beth Talbert, Vice President & General Manager of Operations, Eagle Rock Studios

“We’ve put together a fantastic Board here at PC&E with great industry experience,” said Mark Wofford President & CEO of PC&E. “I’m looking forward to working with them as PC&E continues to serve our industry.”

Employee-owned PC&E is a full-service rental company providing top-of-the-line equipment, sound stages and sales and expendables to film, television and commercial productions.

PC&E’s new Corporate Officers include:

President & CEO, Mark Wofford

CFO, Angela Ham

Secretary, Garrett Murck

The company’s previous Board of Directors consisted of Debra Castles Smith and Andre Schnabl and was chaired by Doug Smith, who founded the company. Smith sold the company in an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) transaction in 2012 and served as CEO until his retirement from the position in 2018.

“We’re always working to keep the equipment we offer on the cutting edge. In fact, in 2020, PC&E made a major investment in the BoltX, a high-speed, motion-controlled cinebot,” says Wofford. “Also, the demand for PC&E’s three soundstages is increasing, with several booked months in advance.”

Successfully serving Georgia for almost 40 years, PC&E is the only full-service equipment rental company in greater Atlanta offering the entertainment industry everything needed for productions under one roof — from cameras, lighting and grip, to soundstages and sales expendables. Over its 38+ years, PC&E’s staff has worked on more than 100,000 projects across the United States, and its staff is known throughout the industry as the most expert production team in Georgia.