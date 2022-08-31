SCAD AnimationFest Returns Sept 22-24 and SCAD Atlanta XR Stage unveiling

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is thrilled to announce SCADFILM’s signature SCAD AnimationFest returns Sept. 22–24, 2022, on-ground at SCAD Atlanta with select sessions livestreamed for global audiences and animation enthusiasts. The highly anticipated three-day festival will feature sessions with luminaries from Hulu and Netflix, as well as accomplished SCAD alumni at the forefront of the industry. SCAD AnimationFest attendees will go behind-the-scenes of the biggest blockbusters and explore what’s next in animation, motion media design, visual effects, virtual production, and all facets of creative technology in entertainment.

At this year’s SCAD AnimationFest, SCADFILM is honored to recognize Kelci Parker, Hulu’s Vice President of Animation, as the 2022 Award of Excellence recipient for her contributions to the animation and the entertainment industries. Parker will be presented with her award at an In Conversation session where she will share insights about her illustrious career, industry achievements, and accolades.

During the festival, SCAD will debut the university’s newest state-of-the-art mixed reality (XR) stage for virtual production at SCAD Atlanta’s Digital Media Center. The XR stage, designed exclusively for SCAD, is an innovative production game-changer and filmmaking’s next frontier. SCAD School of Animation and Motion and SCAD School of Film and Acting students will be among the first in the world actively collaborating and working with this new technology, ensuring they will be industry-ready at an elite level upon graduation.

“SCAD’s preeminence shines at SCAD AnimationFest! This signature SCAD event returns once again to showcase our Bees’ multitude of talents, from gaming to visual effects to motion media design to animation and beyond,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “In true SCAD style, we’ll unveil our latest SCAD wow-factor: our second state-of-the-art XR stage—the same equipment Disney, Universal, and every major studio employs to conjure immersive virtual worlds that mesmerize fans. AnimationFest celebrates in-demand disciplines SCAD grads are poised to lead for decades to come.”

One of the most anticipated sessions at SCAD AnimationFest is the premiere of an original short film by student animators from SCAD Animation Studios, the world’s only animation studio at a university. Through SCAD AnimationFest, students concept, write, perform, and animate 2D and 3D films. This year, the festival will present a screening and behind-the-scenes look at The Pope’s Dog, an exceptional 2D animated film by a team of student collaborators from SCAD’s top-ranked animation, visual effects, motion media design, sound design, and interactive design and game development programs.

Dynamic conversations and panels at SCAD AnimationFest include:

In Conversation with Hulu Vice President of Animation Kelci Parker

The New Frontier of Virtual Productions and an XR stage demonstration

An in-depth look at the animation of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey on Hulu with Floyd County Productions

ASIFA-South Industry Insights on Georgia Animation

Real-Time Game Visualization & Finals Animation with Halon Entertainment

A conversation with Awesome Inc. on the studio’s newest animated series

Talented SCAD alumni will present their expertise and insights in sessions that include:

A screening and behind-the-scenes look at Netflix’s The Sea Beast with SCAD alum and animation director Zach Parrish (B.F.A., animation, 2007) and SCAD alum and line producer Steven Schweikart (M.F.A., computer art, 2004)

An Alumni Voices panel with Alana Mango (M.F.A., animation, 2021), 2D animator at M2 Animation); Jaykishan Patel (B.F.A., animation, 2020), senior designer,UPS; , Emily Rodriguez (B.F.A., animation, 2020), 2D animator and designer and Lauren Brown (M.F.A., illustration, 2011), art director

Animation is one of the largest and most popular of SCAD’s preeminent degree programs. The SCAD animation program has been named a top program in the U.S. year after year by Animation Career Review. SCAD continues to innovate its academic curriculum and recently announced the formation of four new schools of study, including the SCAD School of Animation and Motion, bringing together the university’s top-ranked animation, motion media design, and visual effects programs to create a powerhouse of academics, talent, and next-generation technology. This advancement, along with the formation of the new School of Film and Acting, School of Creative Technology, and School of Visual Communication, exemplifies SCAD’s reputation as the global leader for art and design in higher education and its mission to prepare students for creative careers.

“The restructuring of our academic programs to reflect technical and creative innovation placesSCAD at the vanguard of educating the next generation of artists using animation, motion media design, visual effects, and other filmmaking professions to entertain and inform,” said Leigh Seaman, Senior Executive Director of SCADFILM. “SCAD AnimationFest is our annual celebration of excellence in these fields and provides our audiences the unique opportunity to engage with industry luminaries whose work transcends traditional storytelling techniques. In 2022, accomplished SCAD alumni will join artists, directors, and executives to explore the ever-broadening scope of the animation industry.”

SCAD AnimationFest is presented by SCADFILM, the university’s leading programmer of events for students and working professionals in animation, film and television, interactive game design, motion media design, virtual reality, and digital media arts. SCAD AnimationFest passes will be available for sale starting Thursday, Sept. 1. For passes, full schedule, and more information, please visit www.scad.edu/animationfest.