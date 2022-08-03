SCAD Named to MovieMaker Magazine’s List of the 40 Best Film Schools of 2022

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has been named one of MovieMaker’s 40 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada of 2022. The annual list recognizes schools that prepare students for every aspect of moviemaking — spanning world-renowned universities as well as rising, surprisingly affordable institutions.

“SCAD is an easy institution to praise,” said MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy. Georgia is a cinematic powerhouse, which creates lots of opportunities for students and recent graduates, and the close-knit sense of community and commitment to excellence is obvious the moment you set foot in Savannah. One of the best things about SCAD is that it never rests on its laurels, and it’s constantly reinvesting in itself and its students — I’m especially impressed by its recent decision to expand its film and digital media studios into a nearly 11-acre Hollywood-style backlot, a brand-new, game-changing XR stage, and new soundstages.”

SCAD’s School of Entertainment Arts is the preeminent program in the country for performing arts, film and television, production design, and sound design. Of the nearly 15,000 SCAD alumni from entertainment and digital media disciplines, 3,500 SCAD alumni work in the multi-billion-dollar Georgia entertainment industry. Because of SCAD’s ideal locations in Atlanta and Savannah, students work on real sets long before graduation from major studio features to hit TV series and indie films. While attending SCAD, students have booked over 500 roles in major motion pictures and television series in Georgia, earning their Screen Actors Guild cards while earning their degrees. Students were placed on Amazon Prime’s Underground Railroad, Hulu’s A Girl from Plainville, NBC’s Council of Dads, and Julie Taymor’s feature film The Glorias to name a few.

SCAD film and television students, sound designers, production designers, and performing arts majors are also the first in the world to collaborate with immersive reality, visual effects, and interactive design and game development students to produce context on a virtual production (XR) stage. SCAD is the only university in the country with cutting edge technology at this scale available to its students. The stage opened in the fall of 2021 as part of the expansion of SCAD’s Savannah Film Studio. A second XR stage will open this fall at the university’s Atlanta location.

SCAD also presents the SCAD Savannah Film Festival each October. The largest university run film festival in the world brings award winning films, celebrated filmmakers, legendary artists and honorees, and premiere films to our students, the city of Savannah, and the film and television industry as a whole. This year the festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary and will be held October 22-29.

The full story is live at MovieMaker.com at: https://www.moviemaker.com/best-film-schools-us-and-canada-2022