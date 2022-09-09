9th Annual ME Film Festival Will Launch Today

Dates:

Sept. 22 – 25, 2022

Locations:

Screenings, Red Carpet Event & Awards Show:

The Plaza Arts Center: 305 N Madison Ave., Eatonton, GA 31024

Panels & Live Script Readings

Blackbird Coffee Shop: 114 W Hancock St., Milledgeville, GA 31061

[Check-in ] ME Film Festival Headquarters: Members of the Media, Filmmakers, Volunteers & Personnel

Eatonton-Putnam Chamber of Commerce: 108 W Marion St., Eatonton, GA 31204

ABOUT ME Film Festival

The ME Film Festival, focused on international collections of story-driven films with unique voices, is created by filmmakers for filmmakers from 70+ countries. Events include live screenings, industry panels, after-parties, special filmmaker events, red-carpet events, and awards show with a Golden Globes style dinner. The Festival wraps with Sunday filmmaker’s brunch at the Old Putnam County State Prison. Our ninth annual film festival will be held in-person in Eatonton and Milledgeville.